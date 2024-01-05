National Election 2024
Star Digital Report
Fri Jan 5, 2024 09:12 PM
Last update on: Fri Jan 5, 2024 09:31 PM

Most Viewed

National Election 2024

4 crude bomb explosions reported on DU campus

Star Digital Report
Fri Jan 5, 2024 09:12 PM Last update on: Fri Jan 5, 2024 09:31 PM
Dhaka University

Four crude bombs exploded this evening in front of the Nilkhet police outpost on the Dhaka University campus.

However, no one was hurt in the incident, reports our DU correspondent.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The blasts occurred less than two days before the polling day of 12th national election.

Unidentified miscreants blasted four crude bombs around 6:30pm, said Shahbagh Police Station Officer-in-charge Mostafizur Rahman.

"Police came to the spot after being informed. No one was present there when the bombs went off," said DU Proctor Prof Maksudur Rahman.

On December 27, four crude bombs exploded in the same area.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|রাজনীতি

‘এটি ছিল আমাদের আনন্দের সফর, এখন দুঃস্বপ্ন হয়ে রইল’

কুষ্টিয়ার পোড়াদহ থেকে বেনাপোল এক্সপ্রেস ট্রেনে করে ঢাকায় আসছিলেন তানিয়া। হঠাৎ ট্রেনটিতে আগুন লেগে গেলে দুই মেয়েকে নিয়ে ট্রেন থেকে ঝাঁপ দেন তিনি। ঘটনাস্থলে যখন তার সঙ্গে কথা হচ্ছিল, তখনো ঘটনার...

২০ মিনিট আগে
|রাজনীতি

বেনাপোল এক্সপ্রেস ট্রেনের আগুনে নিহত ৪: র‌্যাব

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification