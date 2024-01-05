4 crude bomb explosions reported on DU campus

Four crude bombs exploded this evening in front of the Nilkhet police outpost on the Dhaka University campus.

However, no one was hurt in the incident, reports our DU correspondent.

The blasts occurred less than two days before the polling day of 12th national election.

Unidentified miscreants blasted four crude bombs around 6:30pm, said Shahbagh Police Station Officer-in-charge Mostafizur Rahman.

"Police came to the spot after being informed. No one was present there when the bombs went off," said DU Proctor Prof Maksudur Rahman.

On December 27, four crude bombs exploded in the same area.