37-Member New Cabinet: Nearly half of them businesspeople

Business people continue to dominate the council of ministers as almost half of its new members have businesses, according to their affidavits.

As many as 16 of the 37 new members of the council of ministers have businesses. Seven of the business people mentioned farming as their other profession.

Five other ministers and a state minister are lawyers, two ministers and a state minister are farmers.

There are several doctors, former bureaucrats, teachers, a journalist, and a diplomat.

In the previous council of ministers, 22 of the 48 members owned businesses while in the council formed in 2014, 21 of the 57 were business people.

The new members who mentioned business as their occupation are Tazul Islam, minister for local government and rural development; Hasan Mahmud, minister for foreign affairs; Ahsanul Islam Titu, state minister for commerce; Abdur Rahman, minister for fisheries and livestock; Abdus Salam, minister for planning; Shafiqur Rahman Chowdhury, state minister for expatriates' welfare; Zillul Hakim, minister for railway; Simeen Hussain Rimi, state minister for women and children affairs; and Mohibur Rahman, state minister for disaster management and Relief.

Those who mentioned business as well as farming are Agriculture Minister Abdus Shahid, Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumdar, Housing and Public Works Minister Ubaidul Muktadir Chowdhury, State Minister for CHT Affairs Kujendra Lal Tripura, State Minister for Power Nasrul Hamid, Land Minister Narayan Chandra, Public Administration Minister Forhad Hossain.

Those who mentioned farming as their only professions are Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, LIberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque, and State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury.

Those who are in the legal profession are Law Minister Anisul Huq, Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury, Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun, Social Welfare Minister Dipu Moni, Environment and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury, and State Minister for Information Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak.

At least three council members are former officials of the armed forces while three others are ex-bureaucrats.

Fifteen members of the council are from Dhaka division, nine from Chittogram Division, three from Sylhet division, and two each from Barishal, Khulna, Mymensingh, Rajshahi and Rangpur divisions.

"There is a blend of old and new faces. I hope that the cabinet carries out its duties diligently," Nooh-Ul-Alam Lenin, advisory council member of the ruling Awami League, told The Daily Star.

Asked whether the size of the cabinet may increase, he said, "It is the sole jurisdiction of the prime minister, but I think some members will be added."