UNB, Dhaka
Thu Jan 11, 2024 01:04 AM
Last update on: Thu Jan 11, 2024 01:10 AM

3 female MPs included in new council of ministers

UNB, Dhaka
Dipu Moni
Education Minister Dipu Moni. File photo

Three female MPs have been inducted in the new council of ministers.

 

Dr Dipu Moni, Rumana Ali, and Simeen Hossain (Rimi) will take oath today.

 

Of them, Dipu Moni will take the oath as minister and two others as state ministers.

 

The new council has 25 ministers and 11 state ministers. Of them, 20 are new, including two women who are new faces in the cabinet this year.

 

Seven candidates were contested in.

 

In Chandpur-3 constituency, Dipu Moni, the Awami League candidate, won 1,09,046 votes. Her nearest rival independent candidate, Mir Shamsul Alam, got 24,183 votes.

 

Rumana Ali, the incumbent MP from reserved seats for women, won the Gazipur-3 constituency, securing 24,522 votes with the boat symbol.

 

Rumana Ali got 126,196 votes in the election. Her nearest rival and Gazipur district Awami League general secretary, Muhammad Iqbal Hossain Sabuj, got 101,674 votes with the truck symbol.

 

In Gazipur-4 constituency, Awami League candidate Simeen Hossain Rimi got 63,401 votes, while her nearest rival independent candidate, Afsaruddin Ahmed Khan, got 26,349 votes.

 

Rimi is the elder sister of former MP and state minister Sohel Taj.

 

Rimi and Sohel Taj's father, Tajuddin Ahmad, was the first prime minister of Bangladesh.

 

