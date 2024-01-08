24 candidates lose security deposits in Narsingdi

At least 24 candidates, who took part in yesterday's national election from five constituencies in Narsingdi, lost their security deposits for failing to secure the minimum votes.

According to the returning office of Narsingdi, a total of 33 candidates took part in the election. Of them, five Awami League and four pro-AL independent candidates will get back their security deposits.

The rest 24 candidates, who lost their security deposits, got less than 12.5 percent of the vote of the total turnout, our local correspondent reports quoting sources of the returning office.

Of them, BNF candidate Md Buto Mia from Narsingdi-5 constituency secured only 75 votes from 163 centres, which is the lowest number of votes among five seats.

The 24 candidates who lost their security deposits are:

Narsingdi-1

Ekbal Hossain (Bangladesh Congress), Omar Faruk Mia (Jatiya Party), Md Sobir Mia (Bangldesh Tarikot Federation), Md Jalil Sarkar (Trinomul BNP), Md Jakaria (Independent) and Sajahan Mia (Bangladesh Supreme Party).

Narsingdi-2

Independent candidate Afroza Sultan, ANM Rafikul Islam Salim (Jatiya Party) and Md Musom Billah (Independent).

Narsingdi-3

ASM Jahangir Alam Pathan (Jatiya Party), Dr Md Altaf Hossain (National Peopls Party), Mirana Jafrin Chowdhury (Bangladesh Supreme Party), Mohammad Noruzzman (Islami Oikya Jote), Mohammad Mahfuzor Rahman (Gono Forum) and Sushanto Chandra Barman (Trinomul BNP)

Narsingdi-4

Emdadul Hoque Dulon, (Bangladesh Sanskritik Mokti Jote) and Md Kamal Uddin (Jatiya Party).

Narsingdi-5

Mofti Abdul Kadie Molla (Islami Oikya Jote), Momotaj Mohol (Bangladesh Congress), Md Nazmul Hoque Sikder (Gono Front), Md Bito Mia (BNF), Mahfuzur Rahman (Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal), Md Shahidul Islam (Jatiya Party) and Solayman Mia (Independent).