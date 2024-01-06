21 Barishal seats: 250 centres get ballots a day ahead

All necessary preparations have been completed for holding the national polls in 21 constituencies of six districts under Barishal division.

Meanwhile, 250 of the 2,812 polling stations in the division, are considered risk-prone and located in remote areas, where the ballots will be sent a day ahead.

"The ballots will be sent to risk-prone polling stations in remote locations and riverine areas in the six districts on Saturday," said Md Alauddin, regional election officer in Barishal.

The other 2,568 centres will receive them in early morning on the voting day, he added.

However, around 1,457 polling stations are marked as highly important regarding fear of sabotage, and influence of candidates, after analysing information from previous polls.

Alauddin said they have taken all necessary steps to ensure a free and fair election. "We will shut down voting if we find information regarding violence from any polling station," he added.

Barishal division has 74,23,522 voters, including 37,74,148 men, 36,49,317 women, and 57 hijra voters.