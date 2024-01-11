20 hurt in Sunamganj post-polls violence

At least 20 people were injured in a clash between supporters of the Awami League candidate and the AL-backed independent candidate in Sunamganj's Dowarabazar upazila yesterday.

The clash began at noon and continued for several hours till the afternoon. Police fired tear shells and shot rubber bullets to control the situation.

The injured, whose identities could not be confirmed immediately, were admitted to hospitals in the Dowarabazar and Sadar upazilas.

For the last couple of days since the January 7 election, tension between supporters of AL candidate Muhibur Rahman Manik and independent candidate Shamim Ahmed Chowdhury has been rising, said locals.

After several attacks and counterattacks among the supporters in the upazila's Machimpur village for the last couple of days, they logged into a clash with sharp and blunt weapons in the upazila sadar area yesterday.

Abu Sayeed, additional superintendent of police, said, "The situation is under control, and additional force has been deployed in the area to avoid further clashes."