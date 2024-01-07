2 supporters injured in Faridpur-4 clash

Two supporters of Faridpur-4 Awami League candidate Kazi Zafarullah and independent candidate Mujibur Rahman Chowdhury known as Nixon Chowdhury were injured as the two groups clashed at Sheikhpura Government Primary School polling centre under Bhanga upazila of Faridpur this afternoon.

The name of the injured could not be known immediately.

Md Rezaul Hasnat, chairman of Koulibera union parishad, said that supporters of rival camps locked in a brawl on the centre ground five minutes before the voting ended. Later, they took the brawl inside a voting room and started to beat each other, he added.

Two supporters of both groups were injured and taken to Bhanga Upazila Health Complex, our Faridpur correspondent reports.

Ansar members had to fire blank shots to bring the situation under control, he added.

Confirming the incident, Presiding Officer Syed Al Araf said that when the clash broke out, the ballot boxes were kept locked in a room.

"The Ansar members had to fore six rubber bullets to bring the situation under control," he added.

Md Mamunur Rashid, officer-in-charge of Bhanga Police Station, said that they visited the spot. The situation is under control now.