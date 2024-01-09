2 heavyweights lose to AL independents

The constituencies of Rangpur-1 and Dinajpur-1 saw two heavyweight candidates, also incumbent lawmakers, embrace defeat against two grassroots Awami League leaders who contested the polls independently.

In Rangpur-1 (Gangachhara upazila and wards 1-8 of Rangpur City Corporation), former Jatiyo Party secretary general and three-time lawmaker Moshiur Rahman Ranga contested independently this time.

JP fielded Hossain Mokbul Shariar Asif, nephew of the party's founder late HM Ershad, as its candidate from the seat after ruling Awami League left the seat to JP.

However, Asaduzzaman Babul, general secretary of Gangachhara upazila AL unit who contested independently, won by a big margin.

Babul bagged 73,927 votes, while Ranga got 24,332 and Asif managed only 10,892 votes, according to Election Commission.

Asif went on to lose his security deposit as well.

Of the 3,32,219 eligible voters from the seat, a total 1,14,847 voters cast their ballots on Sunday.

In Dinajpur-1 (Birganj and Kaharol), AL candidate and incumbent lawmaker Manoranjan Shil Gopal lost against independent aspirant Md Zakaria Zaka, also president of Birganj upazila AL unit, in a close contest.

Gopal, four-time lawmaker from the seat, bagged 1,06,499 votes while Zaka got 1,15,516 votes in the elections held on Sunday.

Of the 3,92,826 eligible voters from the constituency, a total of 2,25,727 voters cast their ballots.