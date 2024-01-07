2 dozen crude bomb explosions in Rajshahi-6

At least 25 crude bombs went off at 11 places in Rajshahi last night.

The bombs were blasted at 11 places in Charghat and Bagha upazilas between 7:30pm and 9:30pm, reports our Rajshahi staff correspondent quoting Aminul Islam, officer-in-charge of Bagha Police Station.

Both the Awami League candidate and party independent exchanged blame for the blasts.

At Monigram Bazar, three AL men suffered splinter injuries, claimed the AL candidate and State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam.

"My opponents are trying to create a fearful situation among the voters," he said.

Similar allegations were made by independent candidate Md Rahenul Haque against Shahriar.

"His [Shahriar's] men carried out the explosions. Some of his supporters were injured while blasting the crude bombs," Haque claimed.

Police, however, said they were unaware of anyone getting hurt in the explosions.