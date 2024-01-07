15 polling centres torched on the eve of election

Eight vehicles set on fire

At least 15 schools designated as polling centres, a Buddhist temple and eight vehicles were set on fire yesterday, a day before the national election.

The incidents took place on the first day of BNP's 48-hour strike and amid tight security measures taken for the 12th parliamentary polls.

In Dakshin Surma upazila of Sylhet, a truck driver named Afzol Miah and his helper Joynul Abedin were injured when their truck was set on fire.

In Shibpur, Narsingdi, a supporter of Awami League leader and independent candidate Sirajul Islam Mollah was allegedly assaulted by AL nominee Fazle Rabbi Khan's men.

In the capital's Jurain early yesterday, Rab arrested three men in possession of 30 crude bombs and 28 molotov cocktails.

In Rajshahi, police said information given by an arrested BNP activist led to the recovery of 10 crude bombs from a polling centre in the Uposhohor area.

Moshiar Rahman, an inspector of the Detective Branch of Rajshahi Metropolitan Police, said the BNP man is Sujon Hossain Tawhid, 38, an aide to local Jubo Dal leader Mahfijur Rahman Riton.

Police also said at least two crude bombs exploded in Rajshahi city yesterday.

Besides, police recovered an improvised explosive device from under the seat of a bus in Narayanganj.

Classrooms were set on fire in three schools in Gazipur and Kaliakair, four in Netrokona's Kendua, three in Mymensingh's Gafargaon, Muktagachha and Nandail, and one each in Habiganj's Chunarughat, Chattogarm, Sherpur, Patuakhali, and Shariatpur.

On Friday night, a madrasa and a school in Barguna's Amtali and two schools in Khulna's Rupsha and Dumuria were set on fire.

Yesterday, arsonists set fire to two trailers trucks and two lorries in Feni, a truck and a bus in Chattogram's Sitakunda and Kalughat areas, and a car in Mymensingh.

In Khagrachari, a vehicle carrying Additional Deputy Commissioner Zonayed Kabir Sohag was vandalised on Khagrachari-Dighinala road. The official was not hurt.

In Faridpur-3 constituency, independent candidate AK Azad again alleged that his supporters were facing threats by ruling party activists campaigning for Shamim Haque.

The latter refuted the allegation.

In Rajbari, the body of village police Ranojit Kumar Dey, 45, was found next to the polling centre he was guarding early yesterday, said Alamgir Hossain, officer-in-charge of Baliakandi Police Station, adding that there were marks of strangulation around his neck.

In Ramu, Cox's Bazar, arsonists set fire to U Chai Chan Ramu Buddhist Temple around 2:00am. A wooden staircase was burnt down. But prompt efforts of the devotees and locals saved the temple, said Moung Kew, president of the temple management committee.

"Security camera footage shows a man in a mask setting fire under the staircase and leaving the premises," he said.

This is among the temples that were set on fire in 2012, he added.