15 injured in BNP men-police clash in Cumilla

At least 15 people, including three cops, were injured during a clash between policemen and BNP men in Cumilla city today.

Jashim Uddin, member secretary of Cumilla south district unit of BNP, said a group of party leaders and activists brought out a procession from Nimtali around 10:00am in support of the hartal scheduled for Saturday and Sunday across the country boycotting the upcoming national elections.

When the procession reached Ranirdhirpar, police stopped them and started charging batons to disperse them, leaving at least 12 party men injured.

Locals said as police intercepted the BNP's procession at Nimtali, the party's leaders and activists hurled brickbats at police.

Kamran Hossain, additional superintendent of police in Cumilla, said BNP men brought out the procession to carry out subversive activities. "When we prevented them, they attacked us throwing brick chips. Three police personnel sustained injuries during the attack."

Police detained two BNP activists from the spot, the police official said.