13 presiding officers removed

At least 13 teachers were removed from the list of presiding officers for Rajshahi-6 (Charghat-Bagha) on Friday night.

They were removed after they were found campaigning for the Awami League candidate Mohammad Shahriar Alam in the constituency, said Shamim Ahmed, the returning officer of Rajshahi.

Shahriar is also the state minister for foreign affairs.

Of the removed, eight are teachers of different educational institutions in Charghat upazila while five are in Bagha upazila.

The action came after Md Rahenul Haque, the independent candidate from the constituency complained to the returning officer.

In two separate complaints made on January 1 and 4, Haque mentioned the names of 34 teachers -- 16 from Charghat and 18 from Bagha -- and alleged that they were engaged in campaigning for "boat."

Haque also provided photographs of their electioneering.