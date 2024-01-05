127 foreign observers to monitor polls

The Election Commission approved a total of 127 international observers to monitor the 12th national polls slated for January 7.

EC sources said they approved international observers following the vetting of the home and foreign ministries.

Senior Secretary of Foreign Affairs Masud Bin Momen yesterday said 127 observers are expected to come to monitor the polls, with 60 foreign observers having already arrived so far.

Besides, 73 foreign journalists have received accreditation to cover the election, he added. Of them, 17 have already arrived in Dhaka.

EC sources said four from the European Union, 17 from the Commonwealth, 12 from US-based National Democratic Institute (NDI), 10 from UK High Commisison in Dhaka, 16 from Japan, 10 from the African Electoral Alliance, and others will come to monitor the polls.

Besides, two international observers­ -- one Indian and one US citizen -- will monitor the election on behalf of the Election Monitoring Forum (EMF).

EMF and Saarc Human Rights Foundation faced criticism for bringing in some inexperienced foreign nationals as observers in the last polls.

In 2018, thirty-eight observers from Commonwealth, OIC, and Philippines-based Association of Asian Election Authorities, among others, monitored the election. Sixty-two foreigners and 69 Bangladeshis from also worked as observers.

At least 169 international observers monitored the 2018 election, compared to 593 in 2008 and 225 in 2001, according to EC sources.

Initially, the EU exploratory mission visited Bangladesh from July 6-22, while the US joint mission of the International Republican Institute and NDI visited Bangladesh from October 8-11.

A team comprising five analysts from NDI and IRI is already in Dhaka.