12 hurt as supporters of AL, independent candidates clash in Jamalpur

Voting suspended for half an hour

At least 12 people were injured in a clash between supporters of Jamalpur-4 Awami League-nominated candidate Mahbubur Rahman and independent candidate Abdur Rashid Helal at two polling centres in the constituency this morning.

Among the injured, two agents of AL candidate -- Mominul Islam and Ramzan Ali -- are undergoing treatment at Sarishabari Upazila Health Complex.

Police had to fire five rounds of rubber bullets to bring the situation under control, said Mushfiqur Rahman, officer-in-charge (OC) of Sarishabari Police Station.

He said at least 12 people were injured in the incident.

Voting was halted for around half an hour at the polling centres after the incident, the OC said.

The incidents took place at Char Adra Government Primary School centres and Balardiyar Government Primary School centre under Sarishabari upazila around 11:00am.

The groups locked into the clashes when they came face to face inside the polling centres, said the OC.