Amreeta Lethe
Thu May 16, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Thu May 16, 2024 01:07 AM

What we’re reading this week

Empire of Normality

Pluto Press, 2023

The idea of normality is so entrenched in how we are socialised that we often openly reject people who appear to be in any way different from us. Despite innumerable awareness campaigns, the stigma persists, and anyone who appears to deviate from the "norm" is frequently pelted with words such as "autistic" and "pagol". In Empire of Normality, Robert Chapman delves into how this very idea of "the 'normal' person, brain, and mind" is the issue because it fails to take into account how our colonial pasts and late-capitalist presents have shaped our perception of "normality". If the only "normal" brain is one that is capable of keeping up with ever-soaring targets of profit and productivity, what does that mean for the rest of us? So, this week we're reading Chapman's Empire of Normality to better develop a politics of neurodivergent liberation and work towards dismantling the capitalist hustle and grind.

