The Glass Menagerie

Tennessee Williams, 1944

When we see glass, we think two things—how beautiful it is and how easily it can be broken. When we meet Laura in the play, we see the embodiment of this concept. Quietly struggling with mental illness, she spends her days tending to her little glass menagerie. She, her mother, and her brother live in a world of their own, wrapped in a cocoon of nostalgia and tucked away from reality. Yet, their world is what strikes the reader as real because of the way the play brings to life an all-too-familiar internal world rife with loneliness and human desperation. This play tugged at my heartstrings like none other! In the absence of a plot, there is the presence of an emotional tempest.