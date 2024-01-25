As a Palestinian-Australian, you've stressed the importance of telling stories about everyday Palestinians. Why is it important to tell such stories?

It's essential to normalise people who have been misrepresented across all media for decades. Arabs and Muslims generally have suffered insulting, limiting, and racist treatments, in the world of fiction and in the real one. But I don't feel I need to humanise us. We are very human. My job as a writer is not to convince or teach, or tell people how to think. It's simply to get them to think, and to connect and care about characters they may or may not have known.

One thing I never want to do is over-correct the 'bad Arab' with the 'good Arab', or the 'perfect Arab'. We are humans, we have faults and strengths, we are complex beings and are worthy of being characters existing in worlds that are relatable, without apology.

As recent events in Palestine demonstrate, years of damaging misrepresentation has made it much easier to demonise Palestinians. The role of the artists and writers is to express creatively and truthfully. I don't mean to report on a singular truth, only their truth. And the truth for me is that I don't have a problem with Arabs, the western world and beyond often do. My response to that is not to cater to their demands that I show we're just like them. We exist as we are and it is just important to me to write about Palestinians living normal lives, it is essential. This world, this life, does not belong to one narrative, no matter who dominates.

Do you feel the burden of cultural representation?

I think I did more so when I first started out. My first published pieces had nothing to do with my heritage; they were about everyday things like job rejections and bad grammar and celebrities. Eventually, as diversity started to trend, I did have to mine my own experiences under those identity labels. In some ways, it was relieving to do so. I could own my experiences.

But it was disheartening to see that it was also a very limiting approach. You are not considered valuable or knowledgeable beyond your experience within a minority. I think people wanted writers like me to confirm biases; we are more welcomed when we affirm people's ideas about us, when they can look at us as victims. We're not, but we are knee-capped by existing and long-held power structures.

When con artist Norma Khouri fabricated a life story of oppression and the so-called honour killing of her non-existent best friend, the West snapped her book, Forbidden Love (Bantam, 2004) up. She affirmed the western preference that all Arab women are oppressed, at the mercy of violent men and want to live freely in the West.

You've stated that Palestinians are forced to adopt a "veneer of politeness" to represent a non-threatening image of themselves. Can you please elaborate?

When I was younger especially, I feel that when someone found out I was Palestinian (something I have always openly shared, and proudly so), they immediately felt they had to share how they see Palestinians, Israelis and the "complicated" conflict. It is uncomfortable for all that is said but also unsaid. And depending on who I was dealing with, there was often tip-toeing around the situation. It was a bit fake and forced, or overwrought in support. I am Palestinian and how I feel about that matters to me more than how other people see me. But you can't say that. You can't say "thanks for your approval".

Given the current atrocities being inflicted upon Palestinians, especially in Gaza, I have seen that the pretense, the attempt to mute true feelings one way or another, has dissolved. Many prominent, powerful and often wealthy and well-known people have very openly chosen a "side"; the deaths on October 7 immediately and unequivocally mattered more to people who are not truly affected by it than the many years of oppression, and many deaths of Palestinians.

In turn, I, and many others, have become activated to be completely open and authentic. We get it—our lives don't matter, our well-being is of no significance; it is shattering and heartbreaking, but also liberating. For example, how many Australian politicians have extended support and care for the Palestinians in the country they are governing?

This is an excerpt from the discussion with Amal Awad.

Nabilah Khan was born and raised in Bangladesh and currently resides in Sydney, Australia. After more than a decade working in the global banking and financial services industry, she now works in the Australian public service.