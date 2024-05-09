Daily Star Books
Syeda Erum Noor
Thu May 9, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Thu May 9, 2024 12:55 AM

Most Viewed

Daily Star Books
What we are reading this week

Fragile Threads of Power Tor Books, 2023

Syeda Erum Noor
Thu May 9, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Thu May 9, 2024 12:55 AM

Set to begin after V. E. Schwab's Shades of Magic series, this book catapults us back into a world full of magic, now introducing us to new characters and another adventure packed plot. As a fan of the series, I may be biased, but I'm always excited to read about the characters I spent three books falling in love with, their fantastical world, and most importantly, the addicting fight scenes! As always, the book kicks off at a slightly slower pace, but it only helps build suspense and prepares its readers for the inevitably fast paced turn it's about to take.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

মধ্যপ্রাচ্যের সংঘাত দেশের অর্থনীতিতে প্রভাব ফেলতে পারে: প্রধানমন্ত্রী

মধ্যপ্রাচ্যের সংঘাতের আশঙ্কার বিষয়ে সব মন্ত্রণালয় ও বিভাগকে নির্দেশনা দেওয়া হয়েছে বলেও জানান প্রধানমন্ত্রী।

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

প্রাণহানি নেই নির্বাচনে, এটাকে শান্তিপূর্ণই বলতে হবে: ওবায়দুল কাদের

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification