Fragile Threads of Power Tor Books, 2023

Set to begin after V. E. Schwab's Shades of Magic series, this book catapults us back into a world full of magic, now introducing us to new characters and another adventure packed plot. As a fan of the series, I may be biased, but I'm always excited to read about the characters I spent three books falling in love with, their fantastical world, and most importantly, the addicting fight scenes! As always, the book kicks off at a slightly slower pace, but it only helps build suspense and prepares its readers for the inevitably fast paced turn it's about to take.