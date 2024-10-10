Edgar Allan Poe short stories to haunt your spooky season

The Tell-Tale Heart

Feeling guilty about something? After reading this story, you might think you feel guilty, but you'll never be quite sure if it's guilt or if your heart is just going to explode from sheer terror. A classic tale of paranoia, Poe delivers a protagonist so unreliable, he makes your one friend who insists they've seen Bigfoot seem grounded in reality. You'll be questioning your own sanity right alongside him as he explains why killing an old man wasn't a big deal… But that eye—oh, that eye!

Spook level: Perfect if you like feeling unnerved and suddenly, vividly aware of your heartbeat.

Ah, spooky season! That magical time of year when skeletons become acceptable home décor, and the desire to be thoroughly creeped out is at an all-time high. If you want to add a little gothic dread to your October nights, there's no better company than our resident Master of the Macabre—Edgar Allan Poe. Here are six of his most thrilling short stories, perfect for reading under a blanket while occasionally glancing nervously at the shadows creeping along your walls (I'm sure it's just a tree branch).

The Fall of the House of Usher

If you've ever walked past a dilapidated old mansion and thought, "I wonder what horrifying secrets are hidden in there", then this one's for you. The Fall of the House of Usher isn't just creepy, it's practically the VIP lounge of haunted houses. As our poor narrator visits the doomed Roderick Usher, he finds that things inside the house are not quite… right. The walls seem to listen, the atmosphere feels oppressively weird, and the whole place seems ready to collapse under the weight of its family secrets. Bonus: there's a sentient house (kind of?), a crypt, and a lady who may or may not be dead. What more could October possibly ask for?

Spook level: Great for when you want to feel better about your own home repairs,

The Black Cat

Do you like cats? You might reconsider after reading this. In The Black Cat, Poe combines animal cruelty, madness, and supernatural vengeance into a story that's as unsettling as it is memorable. Our narrator claims he loves animals, but between you and me, he's no friend of our fur-babies. After a night of heavy drinking, things get a little out of hand, and before you know it, his once-beloved black cat is missing an eye. Things only go downhill from there (and for the record, no, the cat doesn't forgive and forget). This story will leave you side-eyeing your own feline companion and wondering if they've got a supernatural score to settle.

Spook level: Ideal for cat lovers… if you're ready to sleep with one eye open.

The Masque of the Red Death

Ah, a lovely masquerade ball. What could possibly go wrong? Oh, you know, just a little thing called a plague. In this story, Prince Prospero throws the party of the century, complete with masks, gowns, and the feeling of certain impending doom. Despite a terrifying disease ravaging the land, Prospero and his rich friends lock themselves away to avoid it and dance the night away. But when a mysterious figure shows up uninvited, things get… bad. (Spoiler: The Red Death doesn't need an invitation.) This is the perfect read for those who like their horror with a dash of the ironic—because in Poe's world, not even wealth can save you from your fate. Or a mysterious party-crasher.

Spook level: For anyone who's ever been afraid of party etiquette or airborne contagions. Remember COVID?

The Cask of Amontillado

If you've ever had a grudge against someone that lasted a little too long, this one might hit close to home. Montresor, our lovely narrator, has been wronged by Fortunato and decides that the best way to get back at him is… well, something much worse than unfollowing him on Instagram. With a masterfully-subtle touch, Montresor lures Fortunato into the catacombs with the promise of some fine wine, because what's more tempting than an irresistible vintage? Let's just say, you'll never look at a wall the same way again. By the end of this, you might be questioning your friendships. Are your pals secretly plotting revenge—or are you just being dramatic?

Spook level: Best read with a glass of wine—just make sure you're not in a cellar.

The Pit and the Pendulum

Ever feel like life is just one endless series of impossible decisions? Well, our protagonist knows that feeling all too well. In this harrowing tale, he wakes up to find himself in the worst escape room imaginable: a dungeon equipped with a pendulum that swings lower and lower with each passing moment. And if that weren't enough, there's a pit in the middle of the room ready to swallow him whole. No pressure, though! It's a nail-biter of a story that'll have you cheering for every moment of survival… while also seriously regretting that second cup of coffee.

Spook level: Ideal for anyone who wants to feel both claustrophobic and existentially threatened.

Happy haunting!

Sarazeen Saif Ahana is an adjunct member of the faculty at Independent University, Bangladesh where she teaches English and encourages her colleagues to haunt students who don't submit their work on time.