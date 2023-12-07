Unesco lists rickshaws as ‘intangible heritage’

Culture
Thu Dec 7, 2023 12:00 AM Last update on: Thu Dec 7, 2023 12:00 AM

Unesco yesterday recognised rickshaws and rickshaw paintings as intangible cultural heritage.

The global recognition was given at the ongoing 18th session of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage in Botswana's Kassanne.

Senior Information Officer of the Ministry of Culture Faisal Hasan confirmed it to The Daily Star.

"Rickshaws and rickshaw paintings in Dhaka" is Bangladesh's fifth cultural heritage recognised by Unesco.

The rest of the cultural heritages are Jamdani and Shital Pati weaving industries, baul songs and Mongol Shobhajatra. 

