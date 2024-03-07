Summit on empowering youth held

A Stakeholders Summit titled "Empowered Youth Through Informed Opinions" was held in a Dhaka hotel yesterday, marking the conclusion of the "Informed Opinions for Better Decisions: Empowering Youth Voices".

Funded by the European Union, DW Akademie and Article 19 launched this project in November 2022. It aimed to empower young adults, especially first-time voters, with critical thinking skills for informed democratic participation.

Dr Esther Dorn-Fellermann, project manager, lecturer, and consultant of Media Development at DW Akademie; and Sheikh Manjur-E-Alam, regional director of Article 19 South Asia, represented their organisations at the event.

The summit brought together around 90 key stakeholders to share the project's achievements and discuss its lasting impact. Attendees included Charles Whiteley, ambassador & head of delegation of European Union in Bangladesh; Silke Schmeer, political, press and cultural attaché at German embassy; Farid Hossain, advisory editor, UNB; Sohrab Hassan, Joint Editor, Prothom Alo; Masum Molla, chief reporter, The Daily Star; Zonayed Saki, Left-Wing Politician; Mansur Ahmed Chowdhury, human rights activist; Avra Bhattacharjee, joint director, Dialogue and Outreach; Rejoanul Haq, head of news, Maasranga TV; Sherpa Hafiza, human rights activist; Saiful Alam Chowdhury, associate professor, Dhaka University; Parveen S Huda, gender and youth specialist; and over 20 students from five universities.

Speaking at the summit, Charles Whiteley, ambassador & head of delegation of European Union in Bangladesh, said, "The European Union at its very core, is a testament to the power of dialogue, collective action and informed decision making. Our union was built on the foundational belief that diversity is our strength and that the voices of the citizens matter. It is this belief that brings us to support projects as this one, to nurture platforms where people's voices are not only heard but are instrumental in shaping the decisions that affect their lives and communities."

"For the European Union, the ambition to reach out and resonate with approximately 900 students and young adults from universities and colleges across the country lies at the core of this project, implemented with the invaluable partnership of DW Akademie and Article 19 Bangladesh and South Asia. These young minds, aged between 18-25 years, including female and minority students, represent not just the demographic backbone of Bangladesh, but are the very agents of change poised to define the future direction of the country," he said.

The project engaged young people through various activities, including debate forums held at five universities across the country, according to a press release.

Conducted by 15 trained youth facilitators of DW Akademie who are university students themselves, these forums fostered discussions on crucial topics like freedom of speech and misinformation.

As many as 526 students from Pundra University, Bogura; University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh, Dhaka; University of Chittagong, Chattogram; Comilla University, Cumilla; and Rajshahi University, Rajshahi participated in the forums. They gained valuable skills in fact-checking, critical thinking, and advocacy.

Besides, "Tea Stall Addas" was conducted by partner organizations Kotha and Bonhishikha in four districts. These informal gatherings facilitated open dialogue on social issues like inclusivity, stereotypes, and community challenges.

Also, over 20 videos were produced by Karuj Communications, capturing event highlights and providing explainer content on issues like equality, democracy, freedom of speech, and mental health. These online resources garnered over 20,000 organic views on Facebook, added the release.