RU celebrates Nobanno
Rajshahi University celebrated Nobanno festival on its agriculture faculty premises today.
A colourful rally paraded the campus streets while varieties of pithas were distributed among the students.
Traditional sports, cultural programmes and a prize distribution ceremony for winners were also held, reports our Rajshahi staff correspondent.
RU pro-VC Prof Md Sultanul Islam, agriculture faculty dean Prof Md Abdul Alim, and the organising department chairman Prof Md Mostafijur Rahman attended the event alongside students and faculties.
