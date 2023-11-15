RU celebrates Nobanno

Rajshahi University celebrated Nobanno festival on its agriculture faculty premises today.

A colourful rally paraded the campus streets while varieties of pithas were distributed among the students.

Traditional sports, cultural programmes and a prize distribution ceremony for winners were also held, reports our Rajshahi staff correspondent.

RU pro-VC Prof Md Sultanul Islam, agriculture faculty dean Prof Md Abdul Alim, and the organising department chairman Prof Md Mostafijur Rahman attended the event alongside students and faculties.