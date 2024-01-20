Rotary awards five individuals

The Rotary Club of Dhaka North West hosted the "Rotary Vocational Excellence Award-2024", on Saturday in Dhaka.

Chief guest Md Ashrafuzzaman Nannu, governor (DG) of Rotary District 3281, presented the awards to five individuals, said a press release.

Sunny Sanwar, a filmmaker and SP of Anti-Terrorism Unit, received the award under "Law Enforcement" while Yahia Amin, founder of Lifespring, under "Mental Health" categories.

Biply Chakma, founder of tribal restaurant "Hebaang," got the award under "Entrepreneurship"; Ikramul Hasan Shakil, the first Bangladeshi to conquer the Great Himalayan Trail, under "Adventure"; and Abu Bakar Siddick, a freelancer from Chattogram, under the "ICT" categories.

Ilmul Haque Sajib, president of Rotary Dhaka North West, among others, spoke on the occasion. Rotary Dhaka North West joint secretary-elect Md Altamis Nabil chaired the event.