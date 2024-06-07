‘Joy Bangla Marathon’ held at Hatirjheel

Culture
BSS, Dhaka
Fri Jun 7, 2024 10:26 PM
Last update on: Fri Jun 7, 2024 10:28 PM

Photo: BSS

Bangladesh Police Athletics and Cycling Club organised "Joy Bangla Marathon 2024", a half marathon, in Dhaka's Hatirjheel area this morning.

Many runners took part in the marathon at 5:00am and covered a distance of 21.095 kilometres. It ended at 9:00am, a press release said.

Prime Minister's Adviser on Private Industry and Investment Salman F Rahman inaugurated the event. Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Md Atiqul Islam was present as a special guest.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan, the chief guest, awarded participants at the end of the marathon.

Inspector General of Police and Bangladesh Police Krira Parishad President Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun also attended the programme.

The runners participated in the half marathon in four categories. They had to cover the distance within three hours and 40 minutes.

Ten individuals were awarded from each category and all participants received jerseys, medals and certificates.

