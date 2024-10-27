Centuries-old Kundubari mela shortened to 3 days

This year, the over 200-year-old traditional Kundubari Fair in Kalkini upazila of Madaripur will be held for three days, instead of seven days.

The district administration has opted to shorten the fair's duration following demands from a group of locals who cited concerns over various "anti-social activities" occurring during the event.

The decision was taken today.

The fair is scheduled to commence on October 30 in Bhurghata village, coinciding with the Kali Puja festivities. The fair, named after the Kundu clan, is organised on the premises of Kundubari temple.

"We have given permission for a three-day fair following an application from the Kundu family," said Md Nazmul Islam, additional deputy commissioner (ADC) of Madaripur.

"In previous years, outsiders used to arrange the fair by taking lease from local upazila administration. But this year, the Kundu family will arrange the fair," he said.

"As they do not have the experience to organise the fair, they have sought permission for a three-day fair. Subsequently, we have given the permission," he added.

"We will provide all necessary security for holding the fair and the puja peacefully," he added.

On October 16, about a dozen locals submitted a written demand to the Kalkini upazila nirbahi officer, urging the cancellation of the fair.

On October 22, the Kalkini upazila administration decided to stop the fair to prevent any potential violence or undesirable incidents, as confirmed by UNO Utthom Kumar Das.

However, the UNO told The Daily Star that he was not aware about political affiliations of the people, who demanded to cancel the fair.

The announcement of cancelling the fair sparked significant backlash on social media.