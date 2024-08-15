Culture
Star Digital Report
Thu Aug 15, 2024 06:18 PM
Last update on: Thu Aug 15, 2024 09:53 PM

Culture

Bangladeshi Immigrant Day and Trade Fair 2024 to take place Sept 23-24 in NY

Star Digital Report
Thu Aug 15, 2024 06:18 PM Last update on: Thu Aug 15, 2024 09:53 PM

With an aim to promote Bangladeshi products and services in the US, the Bangladeshi Immigrant Day and Trade Fair 2024 will be held on September 23 and 24 in New York.

It will take place at the Marriott Marquis in Times Square.

The event is organised by the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce, Bangladesh-USA Chamber of Commerce Industry, and Muktadhara New York.

The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) will support the event.

The Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) has already issued a circular inviting applications to participate in the fair. The application deadline is August 29, 2024.

Economists and business leaders from both countries will attend various sessions. Participants will include businessmen from sectors such as handloom and handicrafts, readymade garments, IT and software, medical and pharmaceuticals, and more.

The trade fair aims to strengthen business ties and open new avenues for Bangladeshi exporters in the USA.

