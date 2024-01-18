9-day Madhu Mela starts tomorrow in Jashore

Madhu Mela, a festival to celebrate the 200th birth anniversary of the pioneer of Bengali sonnets, poet Michael Madhusudan Dutta, will start in Keshabpur upazila of Jashore tomorrow.

The festival will start at Sagardari, the birthplace of the poet on the bank of Kapataksha, in the district, reports our Benapole correspondent.

Jashore district administration organised the nine-day fair that will end on January 27.

Dr Syed Anwar Husain, professor of "Bangabandhu Chair" at Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP), will inaugurate the fair as the chief guest.

Poet and Madhusudan researcher Khosru Parvez, also director of Madhusudan Academy, said the fair has been extended to nine days so that visitors get an opportunity to learn more about the great poet Michael Madhusudan Dutta through speakers. Usually, the fair lasts for 7 days.

Keshabpur Upazila Nirbahi Officer Tuhin Hossain, also member secretary of Madhu Mela Celebration Committee, said all kinds of preparations have been taken to celebrate the Madhumela.

Artists from Keshavpur and Jashore, national poets, writers, and artists will participate in Madhumanch for nine days.

Michael Madhusudan Padak will be awarded by the district administration.

Apart from discussion on the life and accomplishments of the poet by eminent litterateurs from across the country, the event will also include cultural function, drama and Jatra at Madhu Palli, the venue of the fair.

Various entertainment measures including circus, magic show, Nagordola (merry-go-round) were also arranged for visitors. A number of sweetmeat stalls were set up as well on the occasion of fair.

Meanwhile, Jashore Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Abraul Hasan Majumdar, also president of the Madhu Mela Celebration Committee, visited the fair venue today.

All arrangements have been made to ensure that the visitors do not experience any difficulty in enjoying the fair, the DC said while talking to reporters.