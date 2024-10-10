18 women out of 121 Nobel literature prize laureates

Women make up half of mankind, but only 18 of the 121 Nobel literature prize laureates.

Here is a list of the women who have won the prestigious honour since it was first awarded in 1901.

2024: Han Kang (South Korea)

2022: Annie Ernaux (France)

2020: Louise Gluck (US)

2018: Olga Tokarczuk (Poland)

2015: Svetlana Alexievich (Belarus)

2013: Alice Munro (Canada)

2009: Herta Mueller (Germany)

2007: Doris Lessing (Britain)

2004: Elfriede Jelinek (Austria)

1996: Wislawa Szymborska (Poland)

1993: Toni Morrison (United States)

1991: Nadine Gordimer (South Africa)

1966: Nelly Sachs (Sweden), with Shmuel Agnon of Israel

1945: Gabriela Mistral (Chile)

1938: Pearl Buck (United States)

1928: Sigrid Undset (Norway)

1926: Grazia Deledda (Italy)

1909: Selma Lagerlof (Sweden)