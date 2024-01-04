The plight of immigrant Bangladeshis in the west

Review of The Children of This Madness (7.13 Books, 2023) by Gemini Wahhaj

What happens when a diasporic Bangladeshi author who has a PhD in Creative Writing from the University of Houston attends a fiction-writing workshop at the same university offered by the noted Indian American writer Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni and as a result makes the utmost effort to follow all the rules and tricks of the trade and give in her best? It results in a debut novel where the author writes a historical fiction—a complete tale of modern Bangalis, one that illuminates the recent histories not only of Bangladesh, but America and Iraq at the same time. It tries to bring in both the gains and losses of immigration at the personal as well as the political level.

Divided into 50 neatly arranged chapters, each one short and with a title to clarify the way they have been deliberately juxtaposed against each other, the story of The Children of This Madness begins with a house party in Houston on March 19, 2003, where the diasporic Bangali community meet, have chatpati and other delicious snacks, and among other issues, the usual topic of whether to go back to Bangladesh or stay back in the US emerges. The protagonist Beena is preparing to complete her PhD program in Houston when her mother and brother are killed in a bomb blast in her hometown of Dhaka. She's eager to leave everything and return to Bangladesh, but her father, Nasir, urges her to stay put for her safety. Beena reluctantly agrees, though she's uneasy about remaining in the US due to her opposition to the war in Iraq, which she holds strongly as a fellow Muslim and because she spent part of her childhood in Mosul.

Going back to Dari Binni village in Jessore during the years 1944 to 1947 from the second chapter onwards, a parallel narrative traces Nasir's life, offering a panoramic view of his impoverished childhood and his later pursuit of engineering and teaching jobs in Iraq, where he sought a haven for the family during Bangladesh's fight for liberation from Pakistan. Nasir eventually finds his way back to his homeland in 1982, only to discover that corruption and new bureaucracy have made it impossible for him to thrive in his engineering career. After a reluctant visit to his daughter and American son-in-law, Roberto in Houston, the recently widowed professor Nasiruddin who is equally sagged by ill-health and mental ennui, decides to go back to his village home, and complete his circle in life. Eventually he offers a feast there and remains immersed in idyllic memories of his past childhood.

As the US war in Iraq plays out a world away, and Beena struggles to belong to Houston's Bangali American community—many of whom serve the same corporate masters she sees destroying Iraq—she comes to view the entire immigrant status of the Bangali Americans with ambivalence. Many of these engineers were her father's former students, but they now profess a totally different worldview. Very skillfully Wahhaj dramatises this mingling of generations and cultures, and the search for an ever-elusive home that define the Bangali American experience.

If juxtaposing scenes between Houston (March to July 2003), Dari Binni (1944 to 1947 and 1953 to 1954), Rajshahi (1953), Dhaka (1958 to 1962 and 1982 to 1995), Jhenidah (1995), Mosul (1975 to 1982) was not enough, the novelist goes further to add more history and geography to her narrative and introduces another location in the middle of the book as well. This is a subplot set in Ottawa, Canada, from 1967 to 1969, when Nasiruddin is busy doing his doctoral research and consequently goes on neglecting his wife and keeps on behaving strangely with her. So, Wahhaj suddenly thinks that an intrusion written from a female point of view in a diary form narrating the lonely wife's plight in an alien land, along with total indifference from her husband, would add some more masala to the plot. Naturally, the question arises in our mind whether this all-inclusive history of immigrant Bangladeshis throughout the world is necessary at all in the first place, and if so, who is her targeted readership?

All said and done, one must admit that reading this debut novel, despite its laboured proforma and setting, has been pleasant because of the simplicity of the author's narrative style. Wahhaj is very particular about culture-specific details, like, "Kemon achen?" is immediately followed by "How are you?" so that the Western reader is not confused with the meaning. Also, as is the present trend, Bangla words and terms are not italicised and glossed at all. One is reminded of Tahmina Anam's novels and how she managed to bring in the socio-cultural perspectives of Bangladesh to the worldwide readers several years ago. Hope Wahhaj will rectify her didactic tone and present us with new novels in future that might be narrated in multiple voices but not spanning so many successive eras. Also, trying to include any and everything under the sun within the two covers of a single novel speaks of a sort of childishness, especially from a writer who is an English teacher and has written many good short stories earlier.

Somdatta Mandal, critic and translator, is former Professor of English at Visva-Bharati, Santiniketan, India.