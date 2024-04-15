Shanto, Naim hit tons as DPL resumes after Eid break

Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mohammad Naim hit centuries to power Abahani to 341-4 against Prime Bank Cricket Club in Mirpur as the Dhaka Premier League (DPL) resumes today following the Eid-ul-Fitr holiday.

Shanto made 118 off 85 balls while opener Naim scored 105 off 104 to help the table-toppers set a daunting target for Prime Bank after being asked to bat first at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

Towhid Hridoy also chipped in with a brisk 35-ball 65 and remained unbeaten till the end as Abahani scored 128 runs in the final 10 overs.

The Prime Bank bowlers struggled to contain the Abahani batters on a placid surface with pacer Hasan Mahmud claiming a couple of wickets for 76 runs in the 10 overs. Pacer Rejaur Rahman took the other wicket to fall, but leaked 76 runs in just seven overs.

In reply, Prime Bank lost opener Tamim Iqbal for just one to Taskin Ahmed and 125-3 after 23 overs with Parvez Hossain Emon and Mushfiqur Rahim batting on 56 and 40 respectively.

In the day's other matches, Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club bundled out Partex Sporting Club for 205 in Fatullah while Legends of Rupganj thrashed Gazi Tyres Cricket Academy by 10 wickets in Savar.