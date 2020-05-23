 PM to address nation tomorrow evening | The Daily Star
09:33 PM, May 23, 2020 / LAST MODIFIED: 09:40 PM, May 23, 2020

PM to address nation tomorrow evening

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina addressing the nation on April 13, 2020 on the occasion of Pahela Baishakh. File photo.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will address the nation tomorrow on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

The prime minister will deliver her speech at 7:30pm tomorrow, sources at the press wing of PMO, told The Daily Star.

Her speech will be broadcast by Bangladesh Television, Bangladesh Betar as well as private TV channels and radio stations, reports BSS.

Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated in the country on Monday as the Shawwal moon was not sighted in Bangladesh sky this evening.

The National Moon Sighting Committee at a meeting made this announcement this evening, BSS adds.

