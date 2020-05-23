PM to address nation tomorrow evening

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will address the nation tomorrow on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

The prime minister will deliver her speech at 7:30pm tomorrow, sources at the press wing of PMO, told The Daily Star.

Her speech will be broadcast by Bangladesh Television, Bangladesh Betar as well as private TV channels and radio stations, reports BSS.

Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated in the country on Monday as the Shawwal moon was not sighted in Bangladesh sky this evening.

The National Moon Sighting Committee at a meeting made this announcement this evening, BSS adds.