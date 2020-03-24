Public transport services suspended from March 26 to April 4: Quader

Public transport services will remain suspended from March 26 to April 4 across the country to prevent spread of coronavirus, Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said.

Truck, covered van and vehicles carrying medicine, fuel and perishable items will remain out of its purview, the minister said in a video message from Sacretariat today.

No passenger can travel by goods-carrying vehicles, he added.

WATER TRANSPORT SUSPENDED FROM THIS AFTERNOON

Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) announced suspension of launch service from this afternoon to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The decision of suspending all waterway transports for passengers was taken due to the Covid-19 outbreak in the country, Rafiqul Islam, director (Traffic) of BIWTA, told The Daily Star.

Besides, movement of the 300 cargo vessels on India-Bangladesh route was suspended yesterday, he said.