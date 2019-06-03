DMP beefs up security measures ahead of Eid

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police has beefed up security measures in the capital ahead of the Eid-ul-Fitr.

Devotees coming to offer Eid prayers at the National Eidgah in Dhaka would have to undergo three layers of screening before entering the ground, Dhake Metropolitan Police Commissioner Asaduzzaman Mia said today.

The devotees can only bring jainamaj and umbrella with them, he said.

“Devotees will be allowed to enter after being screened through archways and metal detectors to be set up in front of Shikkha Bhaban, Matshya Bhaban and National Press Club,” the DMP commissioner told reporters while checking security measures taken for the National Eidgah ground.

None will be allowed to enter the areas with vehicles, he said.

Similar screening will be conducted at the main entrance and before entering the VIP zone inside the Eidgah, the DMP commissioner said.

He requested the Dhaka dwellers to cooperate with police.

Similar security arrangement has been also taken for Baitul Mukarram Mosque.

Replying to queries of journalists, the DMP chief said there is no specific security threat centring Eid or Eid congregation.

“However, there are reasons to stay alert considering global perspective,” he said, adding that the law enforcers are on highest level of alert considering overall situation.

He, however, asked all not to get scared.

Sufficient number of law enforcers in uniform and plainclothes along with members of SWAT, bomb disposal unit and dog squad will be deployed to ensure security, he said, adding that the dog squad of DMP will sweep the Eidgah ground while the whole area will be under CCTV camera surveillance.

“The CCTV cameras will be monitored real time from the temporary control rooms to be set up at National Eidgah and Baitul Mukarram Mosque,” the DMP chief said.

He also said that police have also taken security preparation for empty Dhaka during Eid.

DMP issues car parking directives

DMP has issued directives for parking of the cars of devotees on their way to attend the Eid congregation at National Eidgah.

Devotees who will go to National Eidgah to offer prayers will be able to park their vehicles at the places bellow:

-- From Matshya Bhaban to Shahbagh



-- Inside the Institute of Engineers Bangladesh (IEB)



-- Carpet alleyway (goly)



-- Outside Doel Chattar barricade



-- Outside Fazlul Haque Hall barricade



-- Outside Press Club link road barricade.