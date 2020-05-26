Deputy Speaker's wife Anwara Rabbi passes away

Anwara Rabbi, the wife of Deputy Speaker of parliament Fazle Rabbi Miah, passed away this morning.

She was 67 years old. She breathed her last around 10:40am.

She had a heart attack recently while taking treatment at the Dhaka Combined Military Hospital, according to a press release issued by the parliament secretariat.

Anwara Rabbi left behind her husband, three daughters and a host of relatives, friends and well-wishers to mourn her death.

She had been admitted to the city's Central Hospital on May 19 due to old age complications, said Swapan Kumar Biswas, public relations officer of the deputy speaker.

"Later, she was shifted to Dhaka CMH as her condition deteriorated," he added.

Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, Chief Whip Noor-e-Alam Chowdhury, among others expressed deep sorrow and gave their condolences to the deceased's family.