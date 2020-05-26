 Deputy Speaker's wife Anwara Rabbi passes away | The Daily Star
Home City
03:29 PM, May 26, 2020 / LAST MODIFIED: 03:35 PM, May 26, 2020

Deputy Speaker's wife Anwara Rabbi passes away

Anwara Rabbi. Photo: Collected

Anwara Rabbi, the wife of Deputy Speaker of parliament Fazle Rabbi Miah, passed away this morning.

She was 67 years old. She breathed her last around 10:40am.

She had a heart attack recently while taking treatment at the Dhaka Combined Military Hospital, according to a press release issued by the parliament secretariat.

Anwara Rabbi left behind her husband, three daughters and a host of relatives, friends and well-wishers to mourn her death.

She had been admitted to the city's Central Hospital on May 19 due to old age complications, said Swapan Kumar Biswas, public relations officer of the deputy speaker.

"Later, she was shifted to Dhaka CMH as her condition deteriorated," he added.

Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, Chief Whip Noor-e-Alam Chowdhury, among others expressed deep sorrow and gave their condolences to the deceased's family.

Stay updated on the go with The Daily Star Android & iOS News App. Click here to download it for your device.

The Daily Star Breaking news alert on your phone

Grameenphone:
Type START <space> BR and send SMS it to 22222

Robi:
Type START <space> BR and send SMS it to 2222


Banglalink:
Type START <space> BR and send SMS it to 2225

Find more information on SMS subscription

Leave your comments

Comment Policy

Top News

View More

More from City

Former AL lawmaker Maqbul Hossain dies
Mugging goes unabated on Dhaka streets amid shutdown
Watch out for new style of theft
154 Thai nationals leave Dhaka for home
Drug peddler stabbed dead in Sabujbagh: police

Top News

View More

Latest from Star Live
Daily Star Bangla

    In case you missed it

    Rohingya crisis A concern for the region
    Rohingya crisis: A concern for the region
    Change Maker: Dragon fruit kindles hope
    From land of death, despair
    The Joy of Cropping
    Violence in Rakhine: India keeps off the Bali declaration

    Multimedia you may like
    Today's Gallery (2020.05.23)
    Today's Gallery (2020.05.22)
    Today's Gallery (2020.05.21)
    Today's Gallery (2020.05.20)
    Today's Gallery (2020.05.19)
    Today's Gallery (2020.05.18)
    Top