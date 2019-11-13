 Jatiya Party MP Ranga apologises unconditionally | Daily Star
08:36 PM, November 13, 2019 / LAST MODIFIED: 09:08 PM, November 13, 2019

Ranga apologises unconditionally for remarks on Noor Hossain

Mashiur Rahman Ranga

Opposition Chief Whip and Jatiya Party MP Mashiur Rahman Ranga tonight in parliament apologised unconditionally for making derogatory remarks on Noor Hossain.

Ranga made the apology while delivering his personal statement at the House under section 274 of the rules of procedure.

Ranga at a discussion marking Noor Hossain Day on Sunday said, “Who was Noor Hossain? An addict... a yaba abuser, a Phensedyl abuser. Two democratic parties – AL and BNP -- are elated about him. This day is being observed as Noor Hossain Day.”

His remark on the young pro-democracy activist, who sacrificed his life on November 10, 1987, during the movement to end the autocratic regime of HM Ershad, sparked widespread criticism as ruling and opposition lawmakers expressed their utter resentment over the issue in the parliament on Tuesday.

In his speech, Ranga today said that he made a mistake and for that, he had already made apology to the family members of Noor Hossain.  

On Tuesday, Awami League MPs--Amir Hossain Amu, Tofail Ahmed, Sheikh Fazlul Karim Selim and Tahzeeb Alam Siddique, Jatiya Party MPs Kazi Feroz Rashid and Mujibul Haque Chunnu, Gonoforum MP Sultan Mohammed Mansur and Tarikat Federation Chairman Syed Nazibul Bashar Maizvandary raised the issue in the parliament and came down heavily on Ranga.

