‘Smart’ school bus for students

To ensure safe commuting of students to and from their educational institutes, Chattogram District Administration has initiated smart school bus services.

The project was inaugurated by the prime minister on Monday.

The first bus made its first trip on Tuesday with 70 students from 12 educational institutions from the gymnasium ground of MA Aziz Stadium in the port city, said Chattogram Deputy Commissioner Dr Abul Bashar Mohammad Fakhruzzaman.

"Ten more buses are in plans for the students of Patenga-Halishahar areas," he added.

The buses have been made "smart" by installing GPS trackers, GIS technology, digital attendance-keeping services and IP cameras. Ten such buses will run in full swing from January 10 next year, he said

Israt Akter Mahi, a student of City Govt Girls High School, poses with her smartcard before she sets off for her first ride on the “smart school bus”. Alongside paperless transactions, CCTV cameras and online tracking, many other modern services have been installed in the 10 buses for ensuring safety of students in Chattogram. The buses will be fully operational on January 10 next year. Photo: Rajib Raihan

"Parents will now be free of worries and anxieties. Meanwhile, traffic congestion will also lessen," said Chattogram Divisional Commissioner Tofail Islam, before formally starting the first trip with his smartcard.

Educationist Abul Momen urged residents and authorities to maintain the buses properly so that they can be operational for a longer period.

Rashed Mostafa, dean of engineering faculty at Chittagong University; Almas Shimul, additional managing director of GPH Ispat; and additional deputy commissioners Md Abul Kalam Azad (revenue), Abdul Malek (education), and Sadiur Rahim (ICT) were also present at the inaugural event.