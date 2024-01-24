Security challenges still unaddressed

The Chattogram-Cox’s bazar rail route opened last year amid much enthusiasm. According to officials, this long-awaited route marks a new era of trade, connectivity and tourism to the country’s southeast coastal region. However, concerns over security remains as a proposal to ensure adequate manpower to provide security for the 102-km rail track is stuck in red tape. Photo: Rajib Raihan

The rail service connecting Cox's Bazar is facing some major security challenges regarding the newly-laid rail track on Chattogram-Cox's Bazar route.

According to the police sources, a year ago the Government Railway Police sent a proposal to install a circle office, two police stations, and six police outposts with extra manpower to provide security for the 102-km rail track from Dohajari to Cox's Bazar.

Sources at the Police Headquarters said they sent the proposal for 1,413 manpower to this end, including two deputy inspector generals (DIGs), three additional DIGs, two superintendents of police, four additional SPs, 13 assistant superintendents of police and 28 inspectors to the home ministry at the end of last year.

However, the proposal is still pending with the home ministry.

The newly-built railway track will not only bring dramatic changes to Cox's Bazar and Chattogram region, but will also possibly benefit smugglers and traffickers operating on the route if the security issues are not addressed immediately, said officials.

Cox's Bazar and Teknaf are the two main entry points for contraband drugs like yaba before those are distributed across the country through different modes of transport.

However, three CMP officials, seeking anonymity, said the seizure of yaba in Bakalia and Karnaphuli areas, the road entry point to the city from Cox's Bazar, dropped significantly after the rail track was opened.

Besides, another matter of concern is that every day Rohingyas are reportedly fleeing the refugee camps using different ways, and the rail link might ease their escape, they said.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the first-ever rail track to Cox's Bazar on November 11 last year, marking a new era of trade, connectivity and tourism to the country's southeast coastal region.

The maiden train journey between Dhaka and Cox's Bazar began on December 1.

Bangladesh Railway authorities have set its schedule to operate two trains on the route daily.

Admitting the security challenges, SP Mohammad Hasan Chowdhury of Government Railway Police, Chattogram said, "GRP Chattogram would provide security from Chattogram as the proposal for extra manpower is still awaiting green signal."

He said three to four policemen alongside Railway Nirapatta Bahini personnel would be deployed in the Cox's Bazar bound trains to provide security.

Cox's Bazar district police said during an inter-department coordination meeting in October involving the narcotics department, BGB, Rab, police, district administration and other departments, it was agreed that a baggage scanner, like those in airports, would be installed at Cox's Bazar rail station to prevent drug trafficking.

Also, train passengers would have to carry their NID cards and other identification documents before entering the station, which will enable the law enforcers to identify illegal Rohingyas if they try to board the trains, said a police official who attended the meeting.

Contacted, Cox's Bazar SP Md Mahfuzul Islam said, "The train station is situated within three kilometres of Cox's Bazar Bus Terminal. Earlier, road communication was the single mode of transport for drug trafficking. Now the criminals will try to dodge the law enforcement agencies using different ways."

He also said the limited workforce would pose a big challenge for police to prevent criminal activities.

"Installing the scanner is not the only solution. We have also sought a dog squad considering all aspects," Mahfuzul added.