Outer Stadium set for a facelift

The Outer Stadium in Kazir Dewri area of Chattogram is being turned to a multi-sports zone to provide amenities for playing four different sports -- cricket, football, volleyball and handball. PHOTO: RAJIB RAIHAN

The Outer Stadium in Kazir Dewri area of Chattogram city is abuzz with activities these days.

The ground, which made headlines in recent years as it remained occupied for fairs and programmes but no sports activities, is being turned to a multi-sports zone to provide amenities for playing four different sports -- cricket, football, volleyball and handball.

Chattogram Jila Krira Sangstha (CJKS), concerned authority of the field, has taken up a renovation project of around Tk 1 crore to give the ground a new look.

Located adjacent to MA Aziz Stadium, the ground had previously helped launch the careers of several prodigies of the country's cricket including Akram Khan, Minhajul Abedin, Tamim Iqbal, and Aftab Ahmed.

"A playing field of around 8,000 square feet area will be made in the stadium. It will also have separate courts for playing volleyball and handball, as well as four nets for cricket practice," said Ashiq Imran, an architect of the project.

"The existing pole of MA Aziz Stadium's floodlights in the field will be relocated to increase space. A gallery with 200 seats will be set up on both sides of the field, and a washroom with modern facilities will be constructed," Ashiq Imran added.

"Players won't have to pay any fee to play at the stadium after renovation. However, CJKS will follow a schedule for the field's use to avoid disruption," said Abdul Bashar Mohammed Fakhruzzaman, deputy commissioner of Chattogram and also president of CJKS.

A walkway with trees planted on both sides will be constructed surrounding the ground for people to walk freely, the DC added.

Mohammad Hasan, a resident of neighbouring Dampara area, said, "It's good news that the outer stadium is being renovated to be able to hold games, training and tournaments often."

According to project officials, the renovation work will be completed in two phases by May this year. Work for the first phase is ongoing, being implemented by a contractor appointed through tender.