A never-ending gridlock

This photo was taken in the New Marker area around noon yesterday.

The port city's New Market area has been a traffic menace for decades, making the daily commute a constant struggle for residents.

The gridlock on Station Road in the city's New Market area, leading to Kotwali Police Station via New Market and then to Laldighi and Anderkilla, is persistent. Vehicles coming from the Kazir Dewry area to New Market move at a snail's pace all through Jubilee Road, leading to the worst 1.5-km stretch of Teen Poler Matha to New Market intersection.

Makeshift stalls, hawkers, and illegally parked vehicles occupying walkways and a significant part of roads add to this nightmare.

"It takes around half an hour to just cross half a kilometre. I often resort to walking, but it still is very difficult to pass as the walkways are always crowded by hawkers," said Shabnam Huda, a student at Government City College.

Polash Roy Chowdhury, a government service holder from Patharghat who has been compelled to take this road daily for the past three decades, echoed Shabnam.

Recently, the traffic department of Chittagong Metropolitan Police has initiated various steps to combat traffic congestion across the city. Nevertheless, the scenario in the area remains the same.

The road—leading to the railway station, kitchen market Reazuddin Bazar, Chattogram office of Bangladesh Bank, development authority office, court building, and multiple reputed schools and colleges—is a very busy one, said NM Nasriruddin, deputy commissioner (traffic) of CMP south zone.

"There are over 400 markets along Station and Jubilee roads, making it a hub for wholesalers and retailers. Besides, New Market is also the last stop for buses. We have taken some steps, like closing the U-turn at Atmal to control the congestion, and it's helping," he added.

Regarding footpath encroachments, he said they have conducted several drives, but the occupants eventually returned to their old ways.

He advised setting up a holiday market to rehabilitate hawkers.