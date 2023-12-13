30 years on, work yet to begin for lack of water supply

The Karnaphuli Residential project, one of the oldest and major housing projects undertaken by the Chattogram Development Authority in south Chattogram, is still without any water supply, 30 years after its inception.

As such, the much-publicised project has already turned into a ghost area as plot owners are yet to begin construction of any structure there due to water shortage.

CDA took the project in 1992-93 fiscal at a cost of over Tk 12 crore, aiming to ease the growing strain of population on the port city by constructing houses outside the city with promises to provide utility connections as soon as possible.

In a recent visit to the area, this correspondent saw the office of the plot owner's association, the only structure there, in ruins due to neglect. The brick roads gave way to innumerable potholes, while the area resembled a forest with trees taking over it.

Initially, CDA allocated 519 plots on 50 acres of land to residents, most of them middle-income people.

Abu Mohammed Yahya had bought a plot there with a dream to build a house. He passed away 17 years ago without being able to see the dream become reality.

"My father's dream remained elusive as CDA could not keep its promise," said Yahya's son Zia Habib Ahsan. "We have repeatedly got in touch with CDA but they don't pay heed to our request," he alleged.

Mohammed Yeasin, a plot owner, said, "We are now helpless and have no other way to buy another piece of land as our money is stuck with CDA. When are they going to develop this housing project?"

According to the plot owner's association, at least 50 plot owners have already passed away.

Zia Habib Ahsan, also senior vice-president of the association, said, "On behalf of the plot owner's association, we requested Chattogram Wasa to supply water. They also gave us assurance."

CDA spokesperson Kazi Hasan Bin Shams claimed that they verbally requested CWasa to supply water to the residential project.

Since it was founded in 1959, CDA has undertaken 11 housing projects in the port city, but failed to complete half of those, including Anannya-2, Karnaphuli and Silimpur residential projects due to fund crisis, inappropriate plans and indifference.

"We failed as the plan was inappropriate," said Shams, also CDA chief engineer.

Meanwhile, there may be light at the end of the tunnel after all.

The recent Bhandal Jhuri Water Supply Project (BJWSP) in south Chattogram may solve the water crisis.

Mahabubul Alam, director of BJWSP and superintendent engineer of CWasa, said, "We got a request to supply water to the residential area and have enlisted it through the project."