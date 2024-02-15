Winners of Study UK Alumni Awards announced in Bangladesh

Winners of the Study UK Alumni Awards 2023-24 in Bangladesh were announced at a ceremony, hosted by the British Council. The awardees were recognised for their outstanding achievements as business professionals, entrepreneurs, and community leaders, and for their contribution to strengthening ties between the UK and Bangladesh. The ceremony was attended by senior representatives from government, non-government, and private organisations and UK alumni.

The Award judging panel, selected recipients for the three award categories: Science and Sustainability Award, Social Action Award, and Business and Innovation Award. This prestigious international award celebrates UK higher education and the achievements of UK alumni all over the world.

Prof. Dr Muhammed Alamgir, Chairman (Addl. Charge) and Member, University Grants Commission of Bangladesh said, "Bangladesh is currently progressing towards the Smart Bangladesh Vision 2041, and for that, we need smart citizens. Hence, ensuring proper education is now a necessity because, without education, it is not possible to materialise innovation. I would like to commend the incredible work of the British Council and the British Government for their indispensable role in supporting us to ensure better education for all."

Tom Miscioscia, Director Bangladesh, British Council, said, "Today, we celebrate the success of the remarkable individuals who are shaping the world around them with the skills, knowledge and experience they acquired from the UK education."

Acting British High Commissioner and Development Director, Matt Cannell said, "Congratulations to everyone nominated and shortlisted for this year's awards. The Study UK Alumni Awards celebrate the achievements of UK alumni all over the world, including here in Bangladesh."

The Business and Innovation award was presented to Prof. Khondaker A. Mamun, a graduate of University of Southampton. The Science and Sustainability Award was presented to Dr Kamrun Koly, a graduate of London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine and Kings College London. The Social Action award was presented to Mohammad Taqi Yasir, a graduate of University of London.