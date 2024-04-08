Uttara University VC awarded Postdoctoral by Ranchi University

Uttara University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Eaysmin Ara Lekha has been awarded a Postdoctoral by Ranchi University. The "Dr. Of Literature" was conferred upon Dr Lekha on April 4, 2024, recognising her outstanding academic contributions.

Dr Lekha's Postdoctoral thesis, titled 'The Proverbs of Bangladesh: A Linguistic Analysis', underscores her dedication to linguistic research and scholarship. Under Prof. SK Pal's guidance from the university's Bengali department, Dr Lekha conducted a comprehensive analysis that sheds light on the linguistic nuances of Bangladeshi proverbs.

Before her appointment as VC, Dr Lekha established herself as an eminent educationist and researcher. She holds a Bachelor's (Honours) degree in Bengali Literature and Linguistics from Dhaka University, obtained in 1992, and a Master's degree earned in 1995. Furthermore, in recognition of her remarkable achievements in linguistics, she obtained her PhD from Jadavpur University, India.

Dr Lekha assumed the role of Vice-Chancellor of Uttara University in April 2023, bringing with her a wealth of academic expertise and leadership experience. Her appointment reflects the university's commitment to fostering excellence in education and research.