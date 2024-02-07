Uttara University organises Spring 2024 Admission Fair

The Spring 2024 Admission Fair at Uttara University began on February 6 and will continue till February 24. The Multipurpose Hall at the permanent campus of Uttara University is hosting the fair. The admission of students is already in progress at the fair. All undergraduate programmes are being discounted by 30 to 100 percent, diploma holders are being given a flat 50 percent discount on all BSc programmes, and all postgraduate programmes are offering a 30 to 50 percent tuition fee waiver. Special waivers are being additionally offered to female students, families of university alumni, individuals of the third gender, the physically challenged, and minority ethnic groups.

The Admission Fair of Spring 24 was officially inaugurated with a speech by Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Dr Eaysmin Ara Lekha. She said, "We have 40 active programmes for higher education at Uttara University driven by the motto 'Excellence in Higher Education and Research'. Throughout the admission fair, we are providing a 50 percent discount on all admission fees and a 90 percent discount for O and A level students."

Among other guests who attended the inauguration event, Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr Gour Gobinda Goswami and the Deans and Chairpersons of other departments were also present.