Universal College Bangladesh honours HSC 2023 high achievers

Recognising the relentless efforts of this year's HSC candidates with excellent board results, Universal College Bangladesh (UCB) organised "HSC 2023 High Achievers Award Ceremony". The event felicitated the bright students scoring GPA 5.0 with certificates of appreciation and medals. Prof. Hew Gill, President and Provost, and Amit Prasad, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of UCB cordially met and greeted the awardees, their parents, and other guests.

A total of 118 meritorious students received the award and certification at the event. The event provided them a golden opportunity to obtain career guidance from dignitaries. They also received valuable insights regarding various initiatives of UCB. A leading global certification on presentation skills was also made available to these students free of charge.

Prof. Gill said, "Such a magnificent score is the result of nothing but hard work, and I congratulate all the students for this amazing feat. But there is still a long way to go. Having said that, if you are aiming to study at the London School of Economics & Political Science, our one-year program in Certificate of Higher Education in Social Sciences (CHESS) can be a great option, ensuring a direct entry into all the University of London degrees offered by Universal College Bangladesh. The ones willing to study at Monash University, Malaysia, or Australia can also look at our Monash College programmes."

Amit Prasad, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Universal College Bangladesh (UCB) congratulated the bright students and announced a special scholarship of 40 percent on UCB tuition fees, for all HSC passed students with GPA 5. He also announced availability of other financial scholarships for HSC students on the basis of academic performance.