UCB’s “Monash Progression Day” outlines the groundworks for global education

“Bangladeshi students should take the international opportunity,” says Monash College Australia CEO

On March 9, Universal College Bangladesh (UCB) organised "Monash Progression Day", in an effort to extend international opportunities for Bangladeshi students. Numerous students, parents, academicians, and media personnel joined the event to learn more about how to succeed as an international student and build a global career.

At the core of the event was a panel discussion titled "Study at UCB to begin your international career". Jo Mithen, CEO, Monash College Australia, Prof. Hew Gill, President & Provost, UCB, and Prof. Muhammad Ismail Hossain, Dean of Academic Affairs, UCB, were joined by Faiaz Maksudul Haque, Rafiad Ruhi Jewel, Afrida Nusaiba Masir, and Maliha Nashita Rahman, all former UCB students now studying at Monash University.

The student panellists explained how studying at UCB enabled them to fast-track their international higher education journey through Monash pathway programmes, leading them directly into the first or second year of their chosen degrees at Monash University.

Prof. Hew Gill said, "Offering students different pathways is really important because it means Bangladeshi students have time to develop the transferrable skills which will be essential for their future global success. UCB programmes offer cost-efficient pathways and guaranteed entry into Monash University for Bangladeshi students from English medium or National Curriculum schools. Our internationally qualified faculty and personalised teaching prepares Bangladeshi students for a global education before they go overseas, making the UCB-Monash approach unique."

"Monash University is ranked 42nd in the 2024 QS World University Rankings," said Jo Mithen. "Students globally compete to get into such a prestigious university, and I would encourage Bangladeshi students to apply. Successfully completing a Monash pathway programme at UCB guarantees a place at Monash University. I encourage more Bangladeshi students to get informed about UCB pathway programmes, and to improve their international academic and career prospects, right here in Bangladesh."

The attendees also engaged in an open Q&A session in which the former UCB students, now enrolled at Monash University, explained how the teaching they received at UCB prepared them for their chosen international degrees. After the panel discussion ended, students and parents met with the Monash College CEO and other experts for personal advice and academic counselling, exploration of the many lucrative Monash scholarships, and to discuss future careers in Bangladesh and overseas. As an added attraction, the High Achievers Award was also presented to UCB students who performed at the top of their cohorts in the most recent assessments for Monash College programmes offered at UCB.