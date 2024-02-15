UAP holds freshers’ orientation for the UMSAILS LLM programme

The freshers' orientation programme of the UNESCO Madanjeet Singh South Asian Institute of Advanced Legal and Human Rights Studies (UMSAILS) LLM programme was held at University of Asia Pacific (UAP) on February 10.

Twenty-six students from sixteen different public and private universities are enrolled in the UMSAILS programme with full and partial scholarships provided by South Asia Foundation (SAF). International students from Nepal, India, and Afghanistan are also enrolled in this programme.

Dr Kamal Hossain, Senior Advocate, Supreme Court of Bangladesh and Chairperson of SAILS, delivered his speech as the chief guest. He highlighted the need for legal and human rights education from a South Asian perspective and recognised that the Department of Law and Human Rights at UAP as the centre of excellence capable of providing quality legal and human rights education.

Architect Mambuba Haque, Chairperson, Board of Trustees (BOT), UAP; Prof. Dr Qumrul Ahsan, Vice Chancellor, UAP; Prof. Dr Sultan Mahmud, Pro Vice Chancellor, UAP, and Prof. Dr M A Baqui Khalily Acting Dean, School of Law, University of Asia Pacific addressed the function as special guests.