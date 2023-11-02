The British Council is supporting the future arts leaders in South Asia

The South Asia Festival & Culture Academy, a partnership between the British Council and Edinburgh Napier University, is now accepting applications for its Intermediate Level course. This unique opportunity is designed for arts and festival professionals in South Asia, to develop their networks and learn from international leaders in arts management. The Academy's 10-week online course will create a platform for participants to enhance their business and management skills through an internationally recognised accreditation.

The curriculum's focus on building the skills across all aspects of arts management, from business sustainability to artistic vision development. The course also facilitates connections between festival and arts administrators from South Asia and the UK and offers students the unique opportunity to learn from industry leaders in both regions.

Recognising the potential impact and growth this programme offers to the arts industry in South Asia, the British Council is substantially subsidising the course. Although the full cost of this course is £750 per participant, applicants will benefit from the British Council's subsidy, only paying £250 per participant.

The South Asia Festival & Culture Academy aims to strengthen the festivals sector across South Asia, contributing to capacity building and creating opportunities for exchange and learning.

Applications are now open and close on 19 November, 2023. For more information about the South Asia Festival & Culture Academy and to apply for the Intermediate Level course, please visit British Council website.