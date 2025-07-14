Textile Hack 2025: Prototype Bazaar held at BUFT

BGMEA University of Fashion & Technology (BUFT) successfully hosted "Textile Hack 2025: Prototype Bazaar" on July 13, at its multipurpose hall to promote innovation and strengthen industry-academia collaboration in the textile sector. The event featured live prototype displays and pitching sessions by student teams, showcasing creative and sustainable solutions.

The event was presided over by Faruque Hassan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of BUFT, with Andre Carstens, Ambassador of the Netherlands to Bangladesh, serving as the Chief Guest. Other distinguished guests included Md Moshiul Azam Shajal, Member of the BUFT Board of Trustees; Prof. Dr Engr Ayub Nabi Khan, Acting Vice Chancellor of BUFT; Prof. Dr Alamgir Hossain, Treasurer of BUFT; Mohammed Zahidullah, Chief Sustainability Officer of DBL; Sheikh Saifur Rahman, former General Secretary of the National Crafts Council of Bangladesh; Shohel Anwar Apu, Assistant Professor of Shanto-Mariam University; Sharmily Sarker, Head of the Department of Fashion Studies at BUFT; and BUFT faculty members, officials, and students.

In the final round, the selected teams presented their innovative ideas before the panel of judges, followed by a prototype marketplace and networking session. In this segment, "Green Wave" from Shanto-Mariam University was crowned Champion, "Fab-Board" from Rangpur Textile Engineering College became Runner-up, and BUFT's "Fab 5" team won the People's Choice Award. Through this initiative, BUFT reaffirmed its commitment to playing an active role in fostering sustainable development in Bangladesh's textile and apparel industry and nurturing young innovators.