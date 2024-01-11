Ten non-engineering faculties complete basic Python training

Ten faculty members of Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB) from non-engineering backgrounds have successfully completed the first ever computer programming training workshop for faculty members organised as part of the university's unique "Coding for All" initiative.

On December 21, 2023, at the Center for Cognitive Skill Enhancement (CCSE) laboratory on campus, Vice Chancellor Tanweer Hasan, PhD, the proponent of the "Coding for All" initiative aimed at bolstering students' digital readiness, presented certificates to faculty members. Joining him were Prof. Meherun Ahmed, PhD, Dean of the School of Business and Entrepreneurship, and Prof. Mamun Bin Ibne Reaz, PhD, Dean of the School of Engineering, Technology and Sciences.

Titled "Automate your day with Python," the workshop spanned four weeks, concluding on December 7, 2023. It was designed to provide practical skills in Python programming, aimed at enhancing the digital capabilities of the faculty. The programme focused on automating everyday tasks, such as sending personalised mass emails, organising files, and handling data in Excel spreadsheets.

VC Tanweer Hasan said, "At IUB, we have a unique approach where every student, regardless of their field of study, is required to develop computer and coding skills. This strategy ensures that our students are adequately equipped to thrive in their careers in this age of rapid digital communication and connectivity, particularly considering the 4th Industrial Revolution. This directive is not just a key strategic goal for us; it also distinguishes IUB in the academic landscape of Bangladesh."