Spring 2024 freshers' orientation held at CIU

Chittagong Independent University (CIU) welcomed the freshers' of Spring 2024 semester on January 24 at the CIU Auditorium. Trustee Towhid Samad, Chairman, BoT, was the Chief Guest and the orientation speaker. Dr Mahfuzul Hoque Chowdhury, Vice Chancellor, CIU, chaired the event.

Trustee A H M Chowdhury and Trustee Ismail Dobash joined the orientation programme along with the deans, registrar, heads of the departments, faculty members, students, and guardians. The orientation programme concluded with a colourful performance by the members of CIU Cultural Club.

